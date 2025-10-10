Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $106,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.76 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.86. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.73.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

