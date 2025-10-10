Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 286,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $140.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.