Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $138.57 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

