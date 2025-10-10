3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

