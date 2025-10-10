PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for about 1.8% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCT opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

