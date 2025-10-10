L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $298.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.11. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

