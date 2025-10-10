Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys 2,267 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

