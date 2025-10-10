Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,847 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

