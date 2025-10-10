Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $407,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $375.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.