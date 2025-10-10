Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 291,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.