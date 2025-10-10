Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,369,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after purchasing an additional 750,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,265,000 after purchasing an additional 544,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.03 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

