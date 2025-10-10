3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 23.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.