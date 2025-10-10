Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $734.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $756.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.38 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 181.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

