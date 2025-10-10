SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 828 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

