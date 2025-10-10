Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 18,230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $124.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

