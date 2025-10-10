Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 56,119 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 63.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,119 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for about 1.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

NYSE:CLS opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $261.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

