McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 31,009 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $40,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after buying an additional 115,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

