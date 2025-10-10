Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

