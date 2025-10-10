Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $536,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 440,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.