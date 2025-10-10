Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $536,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 440,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COWZ opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.
About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
