Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Lowered by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.