Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.46.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AvalonBay Communities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.