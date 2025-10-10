Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 504 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

RY stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

