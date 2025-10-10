Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.