KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Shopify by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.95.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $169.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

