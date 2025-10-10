Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $458.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

