Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

SYK opened at $370.21 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.53 and a 200-day moving average of $378.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

