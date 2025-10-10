Argyle Capital Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.