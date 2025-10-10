Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

