Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 738 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after acquiring an additional 220,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $175.19 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.