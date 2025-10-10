Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,844,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $24,197,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

SCHM opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.