American Express Company $AXP Holdings Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $324.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.74. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.55.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

