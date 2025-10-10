Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.53.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.