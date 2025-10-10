Berenberg Bank Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Buy

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

