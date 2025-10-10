Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Hold Rating

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vale by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

