Optas LLC Buys 85 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Optas LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.38.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,105.50. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 4.7%

APP opened at $600.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.82 and its 200 day moving average is $399.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

