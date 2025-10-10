Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,475 HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $418.35 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $439.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.96 and its 200-day moving average is $375.04.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.31.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.