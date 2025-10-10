Target Corporation $TGT Position Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 105.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.8% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 8,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

