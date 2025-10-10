L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 490 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

