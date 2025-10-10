Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.70.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $558.10 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.23 and a 200-day moving average of $559.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

