Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 55,241 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,241 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,217 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,782 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

