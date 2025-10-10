Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

