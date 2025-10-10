Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,086 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $240.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

