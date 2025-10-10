Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,808 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $8,914,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 43.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of HON opened at $204.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

