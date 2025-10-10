Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,817,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,752,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

