SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.