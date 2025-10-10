Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $65.72 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

