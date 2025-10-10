Vivid Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $296.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

