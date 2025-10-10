Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

