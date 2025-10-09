QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of QDEL opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $49.45.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuidelOrtho
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.