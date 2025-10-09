QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after buying an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $55,607,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after buying an additional 418,693 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,770,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,967,000 after buying an additional 348,489 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,408.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

